Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells 948 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.45 and its 200 day moving average is $460.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

