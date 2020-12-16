Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 854,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,667,253. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.19. 12,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNBKA. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

