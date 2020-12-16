Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.61

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $25.35. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 271,207 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

