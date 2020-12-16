IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $13.44. IDT shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 230,173 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get IDT alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.08.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IDT in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IDT in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IDT by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDT by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.