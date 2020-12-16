Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Up 9.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 867,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 285,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.48.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

