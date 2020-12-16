HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $8,017.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00143069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00840112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00171691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00414053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083751 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,037 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

