HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.50

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get HORIBA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.