Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.69

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.69 and last traded at $123.73, with a volume of 252996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,422,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Reid sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total transaction of $317,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,312 shares of company stock worth $49,561,725. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

