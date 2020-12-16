Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of GOGL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.97.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
