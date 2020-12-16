Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

