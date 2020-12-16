GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $243.40

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.40 and last traded at $243.40, with a volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.38. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.