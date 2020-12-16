Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GPN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 340.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 74.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.28.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

