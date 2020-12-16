Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares were down 5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.60. Approximately 1,643,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,035,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.95.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

