Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares were down 5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.60. Approximately 1,643,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,035,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.95.
In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).
