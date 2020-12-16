GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 10,639 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $164,159.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,346.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $433.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

