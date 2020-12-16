Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 8,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 414,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,875. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

