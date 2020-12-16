Fountain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,159.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $503,971.46 and approximately $2,159.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00840254 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00171123 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00412377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00133267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00083510 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

