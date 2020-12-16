Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.19

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.19 and traded as high as $53.55. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) shares last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 1,551,992 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.19.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

