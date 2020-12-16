FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. FOAM has a market cap of $5.73 million and $34,205.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00840254 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00171123 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00412377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00133267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00083510 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

