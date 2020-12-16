First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $967.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

