Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of FGPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 472,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,273. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.
About Ferrellgas Partners
