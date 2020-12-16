Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FGPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 472,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,273. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

