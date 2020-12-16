Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 454,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.