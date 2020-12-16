Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $11.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $13.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.67 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

FLMN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 146,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,191. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

