Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,321. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

