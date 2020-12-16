Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.79.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.45. 935,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $126.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

