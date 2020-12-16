Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.05. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

