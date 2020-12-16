Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.68. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 16,157 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

