ELYSIA Hits One Day Volume of $300,785.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $300,785.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00143069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00840112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00171691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00414053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083751 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.