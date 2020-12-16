Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.10. Electromed shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 61,672 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Electromed by 203.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

