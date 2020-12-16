Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $27,610.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,373.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.91 or 0.02965785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00430154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.01448910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00731158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00332300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00029947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,211,603 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

