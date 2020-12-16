Dragonchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,425.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $60,425.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00408439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,216,830 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.