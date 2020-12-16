DigitalBits Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $621,441.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00484874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002913 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.01607672 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

