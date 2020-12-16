Dentacoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Dentacoin has a market cap of $3.96 million and $233,251.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00408439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,290,065,761 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com

Dentacoin Token Trading

Dentacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.