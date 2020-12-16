CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.46. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 28,738 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

