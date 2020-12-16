Cube Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Cube has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00407962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars.

