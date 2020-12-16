CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.18. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 82,462 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

