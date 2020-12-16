CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 55,998 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets. It provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and overhaul services. The company was founded by Arthur August in January 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

