CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.21.

CTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

