Contrasting Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 3.08 $110.43 million $1.05 11.85 Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 2.56 $427.04 million $2.07 8.50

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northwest Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sterling Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 11.80% 7.20% 0.85% Sterling Bancorp 22.93% 6.30% 0.90%

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Northwest Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2019, it operated 181 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.