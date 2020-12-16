Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CLF)

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) (ASX:CLF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.01.

Get Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) alerts:

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) Company Profile

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in blue chip stocks of companies listed in the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.