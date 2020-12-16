Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CLF)

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) (ASX:CLF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.01.
Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited (CLF.AX) Company Profile
