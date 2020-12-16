Comparing The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gray Television and The E.W. Scripps, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 0 0 N/A The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 12.91% 18.71% 3.96% The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60%

Volatility & Risk

Gray Television has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gray Television and The E.W. Scripps’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.12 billion 0.68 $179.00 million N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.84 -$18.38 million $0.05 294.20

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps.

Summary

Gray Television beats The E.W. Scripps on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

