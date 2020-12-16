Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE RFI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 79,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.