Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE RFI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 79,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

