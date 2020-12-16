Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

PSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 44,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.