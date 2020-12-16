Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
PSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 44,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
