Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RNP stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 116,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,720. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

