Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.