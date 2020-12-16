Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE:RQI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.97.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
