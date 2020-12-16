Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 130,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,055. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

