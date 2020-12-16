Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 130,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,055. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
Recommended Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.