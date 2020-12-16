Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:FOF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 149,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

