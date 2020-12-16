Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE:FOF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 149,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
