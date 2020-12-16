Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,584. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

