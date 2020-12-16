Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,584. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.