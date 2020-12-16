Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.68

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 6386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

CCLAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

