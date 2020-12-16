China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Shares of China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Communications Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Communications Construction from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

