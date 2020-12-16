Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.97 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and $4.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00410355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

