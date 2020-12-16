Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $1.75 million and $13,693.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00407962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

